OpenCulture | Anonymous Questions, Polls, Kudos

Enable anonymous questions in any Slack channel using:shield: Anonymous But Safe:
/openculture qna.
Submit questions anonymously using
/openculture ask.
• AI-powered filtering removes inappropriate or off-topic content.:speech_balloon: Anonymous Replies:
• Assign reviewers to manually approve or reject questions.
Channel members can reply in‑thread anonymously to any question.:ballot_box_with_ballot: Anonymous Polls:
Lets your team offer opinions, clarifications, and nuances without revealing their identity.
Use:gift: Kudos, Shoutouts & Peer Recognition:
/openculture pollto create polls with anonymous voting.
Use polls to gather team preferences on important decisions, project priorities, and process improvements.
Use:closed_lock_with_key: Granular permissions & Privacy:
/openculture kudosto give shoutouts, praise, and recognize teammates for great work.
Celebrate achievements, helpful contributions, and team wins in a dedicated kudos channel.
Tag kudos with company values to reinforce organizational culture.
• Control which channels allow anonymous posts, who moderates.Leadership Q&As / Townhalls / All-hands / Ask Me Anything (AMA):
• Privacy-first — we only store the question text; we never read other Slack messages.
Spin up a channel such as:male-police-officer::skin-tone-2: Need to review anonymous questions before they reach leadership?
#leadership-qna,
#ask-founders, or
#townhall-questionsand let OpenCulture collect anonymous questions, so employees speak freely and leaders address what really matters.
Built-in moderation tools help filter and approve questions before they reach leadership.
Create channels likeEmployee Recognition & Appreciation:
#suggestions,
#feedback, or
#ideaswith OpenCulture to collect anonymous feedback and identify process issues and policy gaps.
Create a
#kudos,
#shoutouts, or
#winschannel where team members can publicly praise and appreciate each other's contributions. Track recognition with leaderboards and celebrate wins together.
Setup dedicated channels like
#new-hire-questions,
#onboarding-help, or
#ask-anythingwhere new employees can use OpenCulture to ask questions anonymously during their first weeks.
support@openculturebot.com
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