Data retention policy
Fullstory retains user sessions based on your Session replay retention period and associated data based on your Product analytics retention period as specified on Settings > Account Management > Subscription page within your Fullstory account.
Data archiving and removal policy
After you’ve paused data capture, an account administrator should send an email to support@fullstory.com requesting data to be deleted. Note that the email address must match that of an administrator on the account.
Data storage policy
Fullstory retains user sessions based on your Session replay retention period and associated data based on your Product analytics retention period as specified on Settings > Account Management > Subscription page within your Fullstory account.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no