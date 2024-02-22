GroupHang is a simple, engaging tool for planning group hangouts, whether it's for conferences, hack weeks, or team outings! From deciding where to unwind over drinks to coordinating team lunches, we've got you covered! Here's how it works:

:one: Search for a list of places that you want to vote on with the people in your Slack channel. This works just like Google Maps search.

:two: We'll post a message to the channel where everyone can vote on their preferred place to eat, drink, hang, or whatever! GroupHang automatically links each place to its Google Maps page, so everyone can read reviews and do more research at ease before casting a vote.