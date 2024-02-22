Data retention policy
GroupHang will retain Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
Data archiving and removal policy
For manual deletion, users can contact our support team to request deletion at grouphangapp@gmail.com. Currently we do not support data archival/retrieval.
Data storage policy
The security of data generated by GroupHang is important to us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect data generated by GroupHang, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
MongoDB, AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no