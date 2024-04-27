Data retention policy
We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.
Data archiving and removal policy
We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.
Data storage policy
We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack connection details such as Access Token, Refresh Token, App ID, User ID, Team ID, Channel Name. The access token and refresh token is encrypted and stored. These fields are cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.
Data center location(s)
United States, Andorra
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
Data hosting company
AWS Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no