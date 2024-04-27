Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Data archiving and removal policy We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Data storage policy We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack connection details such as Access Token, Refresh Token, App ID, User ID, Team ID, Channel Name. The access token and refresh token is encrypted and stored. These fields are cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Data center location(s) United States, Andorra

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company AWS Cloud

App/service has sub-processors no