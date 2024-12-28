Data retention policy
EasyMentioner does not store any customer data. All processed data is ephemeral and is handled in real-time, ensuring no retention of user data on our servers.
Data archiving and removal policy
Since EasyMentioner does not store customer data, there is no archival or removal process necessary. All data is processed momentarily and discarded after use.
Data storage policy
EasyMentioner does not store customer data. We do not maintain or retain any data on our servers, ensuring maximum privacy for our users.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no