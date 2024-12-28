:rocket: Boost Productivity and Streamline Team Collaboration with EasyMentioner! EasyMentioner is the intelligent app for Slack your team needs! It scans channel messages, detects custom regex patterns, and automatically notifies the right people with tailored messages. Never miss an important update again! :dart: :pushpin: Key Features:

:white_check_mark: Automated Mentions – Detects patterns like "please review" or "urgent task" and instantly notifies relevant team members.

:white_check_mark: Smart User Selection – Ensures the right people stay informed by selecting the ideal number of users to mention.

:white_check_mark: Flexible Sharing Options – Choose between channel-wide or thread notifications for focused discussions.

:white_check_mark: Effortless Setup – Easily define regex patterns, mentionable users, and message templates tailored to your team’s needs.

:white_check_mark: Regex-Based Pattern Matching – Customize detection rules based on your workflow.

:white_check_mark: Personalized Notification Messages – Send tailored messages to match the context of each mention. :octagonal_sign: Important Note about Channel Setup:

EasyMentioner works with channel-specific mentioners. That means if you want it to function in a channel (whether public or private), you must first create a mentioner in that channel using the /newmentioner command. Without a mentioner configured for that specific channel, EasyMentioner will not take any action. :bulb: Slash Commands You Can Use:

:small_blue_diamond: /newmentioner – Create a new mentioner and configure it to detect specific patterns.

:small_blue_diamond: /listmentioner – View active mentioners in this channel and their configurations.

:small_blue_diamond: /credits – Check your usage credits and validity period. Take control of your team’s communication and enhance collaboration effortlessly! :star2:

:point_right: Try EasyMentioner today and keep your team connected! :tada: