Turn retrospective discussions into visible, actionable outcomes. TeleRetro is an online platform for running engaging Agile retrospectives and team surveys. It helps distributed and in-person teams reflect openly, identify important themes, agree on actions, and track improvements over time. Bring retrospective outcomes into Slack Connect TeleRetro to a Slack channel selected during installation. From TeleRetro, facilitators can: • Share retrospective invitations so teammates can join from Slack

• Post completed retrospective summaries to the selected channel

• Share top feedback and open action items with the wider team

• Give teammates a direct link back to the TeleRetro board This keeps the results of each retrospective visible where the team already communicates, making agreed actions easier to remember and follow through. Run retrospectives your team will enjoy :robot_face: Generate original retrospective formats with Retro Bot :musical_note: Set the right atmosphere by sharing music and videos during a retro :cat: Discover what matters through voting, emoji reactions, and GIFs :evergreen_tree: Choose from beautiful, proven Agile retrospective templates :dark_sunglasses: Encourage candid feedback with anonymous participation by default :busts_in_silhouette: Facilitate retrospectives for small teams or larger groups :love_letter: Automatically email retrospective summaries :chart_with_upwards_trend: Use analytics and cross-team views to identify emerging trends :magnifying_glass: Search previous retrospectives and revisit earlier insights TeleRetro helps teams spend less time administering meetings and more time having meaningful conversations, making decisions, and continuously improving. AI notice: TeleRetro includes optional AI features, such as Retro Bot format suggestions and AI-generated icebreakers. AI-generated responses and outputs may be inaccurate or unsuitable, so please review them before using them with your team. The Slack integration itself does not use AI.