Data retention policy
Our data retention policy ensures that user data is kept for no longer than necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it is collected or as required by applicable laws.
Data archiving and removal policy
We adhere to a strict data archival and removal policy to protect user privacy and comply with legal obligations. Users can request the deletion of their data at any time, and we promptly remove it from our active systems, following specific timelines as required by law or policy.
Data storage policy
Our data storage policy is designed to securely store user data, employing encryption and robust security measures to protect against unauthorized access, disclosure, or alteration. Data is stored on secure servers, with access limited to authorized personnel only.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT-4o, accessed through the OpenAI API via TeleRetro’s server-side API.
LLM retention settings
OpenAI may retain API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring. TeleRetro does not send Slack data to the model.
LLM data tenancy policy
TeleRetro is multi-tenant. Requests are sent server-to-server to OpenAI and logically isolated by TeleRetro access controls. Only user-entered TeleRetro prompts are processed; no Slack messages, channel content, workspace or user data is sent.
LLM data residency policy
TeleRetro uses OpenAI's standard API and does not guarantee a specific processing region. Data is handled under OpenAI's DPA and subprocessor terms. No Slack workspace, channel, message or user data is sent to the model.