Data retention policy
Brainfish retain's customer data for up to 30 days after a deletion request is received, at which point it is securely purged from all active and backup systems. Data not subject to deletion requests is retained only as long as necessary for the provision of services and legal/regulatory compliance, after which it is anonymized or securely deleted. A data process agreement can be provided upon request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Brainfish deletes customer data upon service termination, end of retention period, or customer request (unless required for legal/business needs). Secure deletion protocols are used, with confirmation reports available on request and all actions logged for compliance.
Data storage policy
All sensitive data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. This applies to databases, file storage, and backups. Keys are managed securely using AWS Key Management Service (KMS).
Data center location(s)
Australia, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted on AWS
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS).
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude, Gemini
LLM retention settings
Brainfish is configured for zero data retention. Prompts and outputs are not stored or used to train the Claude or Gemini model. All data is deleted immediately after processing.
LLM data tenancy policy
Brainfish's LLM operates in a multi-tenant environment on AWS Bedrock or Vertex AI, which ensures our data is logically isolated and kept secure from other tenants using strict access controls.
LLM data residency policy
All customer data is processed and stored within the customer-designated AWS or Google cloud region, ensuring compliance with data residency requirements.