Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Brainfish retain's customer data for up to 30 days after a deletion request is received, at which point it is securely purged from all active and backup systems. Data not subject to deletion requests is retained only as long as necessary for the provision of services and legal/regulatory compliance, after which it is anonymized or securely deleted. A data process agreement can be provided upon request.

Data archiving and removal policy Brainfish deletes customer data upon service termination, end of retention period, or customer request (unless required for legal/business needs). Secure deletion protocols are used, with confirmation reports available on request and all actions logged for compliance.

Data storage policy All sensitive data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. This applies to databases, file storage, and backups. Keys are managed securely using AWS Key Management Service (KMS).

Data center location(s) Australia, United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted on AWS

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services (AWS).

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.brainfi.sh/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude, Gemini

LLM retention settings Brainfish is configured for zero data retention. Prompts and outputs are not stored or used to train the Claude or Gemini model. All data is deleted immediately after processing.

LLM data tenancy policy Brainfish's LLM operates in a multi-tenant environment on AWS Bedrock or Vertex AI, which ensures our data is logically isolated and kept secure from other tenants using strict access controls.