Oktopost Social Advocacy

Data retention policy
Oktopost will retain customer data for the duration of the contract. Upon contract termination, data will be deleted after six months, unless otherwise specified by the customer.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can manually remove data or set a data retention policy for personal information processed by Oktopost on their behalf. In addition, Oktopost automatically removes data in the following cases:
1. Six months following contract termination, as mentioned above.
2. When required to delete data collected from APIs in accordance with the terms and conditions of social media networks.
Data storage policy
Oktopost maintains data centers in the US (AWS us-east-1) and EU (AWS eu-central-1) in which customer data is stored based on each customer's location.
Oktopost employs different mechanisms to ensure the protection of stored data, including logical separation, secure access, encryption at rest and in transit, and regular vulnerability scans.
Data center location(s)
Germany, United States
Data hosting details
On a VPC.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no