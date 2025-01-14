Data retention policy
Customer and workspace data is retained only while the application is installed. All data is permanently deleted upon app removal or uninstallation.
Data archiving and removal policy
We do not archive user data. All customer and workspace data is fully removed upon uninstallation of the application.
Data storage policy
Customer information is stored only for the duration that the application is installed and actively in use.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
All application data is hosted in a managed relational database deployed in the Europe (London) AWS region.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
https://cosy.community/privacy-policy
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no