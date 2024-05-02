Phrase Orchestrator

Data deletion request procedure
Users can contact privacy@phrase.com.
You have the right to obtain the rectification of inaccurate personal data concerning you and/or to have incomplete personal data completed. In certain circumstances you have the right to erasure of the personal data concerning you without undue delay. The right to erasure does not apply, in particular, if processing is necessary to comply with legal obligations.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.