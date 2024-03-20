MeetGeek Chat Assistant

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is retained according to the user's plan or predefined specific organization policies MeetGeek.ai follows legal, regulatory, and industry-specific requirements for record retention. Records are retained for the required period and securely archived during that time​​.

Data archiving and removal policy MeetGeek.ai has established procedures for data disposal and requires these procedures to be adhered to at all times, regardless of the location of data or media. Data is immediately deleted when the user deactivates their account. Personal information is securely disposed of to meet privacy objectives, and personal information is required to be retained as long as necessary for the intended purpose. The company reviews its privacy policy annually and retains personal information according to a customer's plan​​.

Data storage policy For data storage, MeetGeek.ai employs encryption to protect data at rest, and sensitive customer data hosted on databases, storage, and backups are at least disk-level encrypted. Additionally, the company secures and controls employees' devices to enforce security settings, including hard-disk encryption and password requirements​​. The customer is in control of what is retained. - If a customer deletes individual meetings, the data will be deleted and purged from all of our systems immediately and irreversibly. - If a customer deletes their account, all of their meeting data will be irreversibly deleted within 30 days.

Data center location(s) Ireland

Data hosting details Data is stored and processed in our EU-based Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://meetgeek.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini

LLM retention settings By default, OpenAI does not retain any personal data shared with the LLM for longer than necessary to process a specific interaction. OpenAI does not use data to train its models unless customers opt-in. https://openai.com/policies/row-privacy-policy/

LLM data tenancy policy OpenAI's LLM operates in a multi-tenant cloud environment where data is processed in shared infrastructure. Customer data is isolated and protected through strong security measures and encryption. https://openai.com/policies/data-processing-addendum/