Churn Solution

We do not automatically delete old or unused information. However, if a user want to have their account and associated data to be removed from our servers, they can contact us via email at support@churnsolution.com. We will process these requests promptly to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations. We will retain and use your data (company name and customer sessions) as necessary to comply with legal requirements, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements and policies. The data will be kept until the user email us at our support@churnsolution.com to request to delete it . For more detailed information, please refer to our privacy policy page: