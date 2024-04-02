Privacy Shield notice
https://entro.security/privacy-policy/
Data deletion request procedure
In case you want to delete the data collected for your account please email support@entro.security
Retention of your information. Your information will be stored until we delete our records, and we proactively delete it, or if you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, and/or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your information or dealings.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.