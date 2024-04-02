Track the morale of your teams and empower truth-telling by making it confidential, direct, and simple to share feedback. Integrate Slack with your TeamScribe organization account in just two clicks, then: • Connect channels with team inboxes.

• Set feedback reminders.

• Track team morale as a key metric.

• Have feedback URL available to team members via slash command. Use these insights in your next Retro or 1-on-1. See mood trends and help your team thrive when nothing is swept under the carpet!