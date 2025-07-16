Let Standup for Me run your daily standups for youStandup for Me conducts daily standup meetings fully asynchronously so you can spend less time in meetings and more time getting things done. Other standup apps are built to provide your boss with constant status updates, but we know that the daily standup is all about keeping you and your team in sync. That's why we don't include project management cruft like unnecessary reports or try to record your standup responses in your issue tracker - those things change the focus of daily standups, making them worse, not better.Some of the great features offered by Standup for Me::rocket: Conduct scheduled and ad hoc standups fully asynchronously - no standing in a circle while everyone waits for their chance to talk :link: Provide more meaningful updates by selecting from a growing list of service integrations to pull overviews of your recent and upcoming activity :toolbox: Set up multiple standup teams per Slack workspace to properly reflect your organization's structure :calendar: Select days of the week and time of day for each team's standup summaries since one size does not fit all :beach_with_umbrella: Schedule time off to temporarily silence your standup notifications when you go on vacation or you're out sick :earth_africa: Stay in sync with your team members around the world with seamless cross-time zone support :gear: No need to leave Slack to adjust your settings - Standup for Me is fully native to the Slack app :robot_face: No unnecessary AI - Standup for Me is the result of good old-fashioned software engineering, so there's no need to fear it taking over the world :lock: Rest assured that your private communications stay private - the contents of your Slack workspace's messages are never stored by us :speech_balloon: Don't pay more for project management features that only dilute the value of your standups - we believe that the daily standup is meant to encourage better collaboration by helping team members to stay up to date with each other, period :gift: Try before you buy - our free plan is free forever and gives you access to everything the app is capable of (with some limits) :credit_card: No need to provision licenses up front - pay as you go for the actual number of users that are on a standup team in your Slack workspaceHow does it work?A scheduled standup conducted by Standup for Me occurs at the same time each day. Standup team members can choose when to be notified to begin a standup session or they can manually start a standup session at any time. Each standup session is conducted one-on-one via Slack direct message by the Standup for Me bot, which poses a few quick questions about the team member's recent activity, upcoming activity and any blockers they've encountered. When a standup session is completed, the bot waits until the team's scheduled daily standup summary time to share everyone's answers with the rest of the team in a specific Slack channel.
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Standup for Me will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Standup for Me retains only the bare minimum amount of customer data needed in order to provide its services. Notably, we never, under any circumstance, store the contents of our users' Slack messages.
For the limited amount of personal information we do collect as part of your usage of our app, we retain it for as long as our app remains installed in your Slack workspace plus a period of up to one year after either our app is uninstalled from your workspace or your workspace is deleted, unless we are required by a lawful court order to retain the information for longer.
For more information about the data collected by us and the third party services we use see our privacy policy: https://standupforme.app/privacy-policy/
Data archiving and removal policy
Please contact support via our contact form at https://standupforme.app/contact/ to request that customer data associated with your Slack workspace be archived or deleted.
Data storage policy
Standup for Me uses security best practices for the storage of customer data. All application data are encrypted at rest at the platform level with additional application-level encryption for all Slack workspace OAuth tokens and any other credentials or access tokens in order to prevent unauthorized access to our users' Slack workspaces and connected services. We also adhere to the principle of least privilege to prevent unauthorized access; data and services are protected by strict network and application access controls. Data are backed up on a nightly basis and such backups are similarly encrypted and have strict access controls.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
A Slack workspace's admin user may contact support via the contact form at https://standupforme.app/contact/ to request that we archive or delete all of the customer data associated with a Slack workspace.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)