Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data Retention Common Paper, Inc. shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.

Data archiving and removal policy Customers may submit requests to exercise your right to information, access or deletion via email to privacy@commonpaper.com. Common Paper, Inc.'s engineering team is responsible for setting and enforcing the data retention and disposal procedures for Common Paper, Inc. managed accounts and devices. Customer Accounts: Customer accounts and data shall be deleted within 60 days of customer request through manual data deletion processes, unless otherwise required by applicable law or regulation.

Data storage policy Common Paper, Inc. classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements. Information systems and applications shall be classified according to the highest classification of data that they store or process.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Heroku, AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes