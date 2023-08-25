Data retention policy
Data submitted will be stored in your selected Aha! account(s). Records created within Aha! are maintained for the lifetime of the account unless they are explicitly deleted. Upon termination of service, data may be deleted from the application on request, or, if this request is not received, deleted after an inactivity period. Backup and log data are automatically deleted after one year according to the backup retention policy.
Data archiving and removal policy
Aha! provides deletion features as part of the product. This includes features to help customers comply with their own requirements such as GDPR for deletion or removal of personal information. Aha! provides an online profile center where Aha! users can review and update data and in some cases delete it (such as ideas portal users). For assistance in data deletion or removal, please contact support@aha.io.
Data center location(s)
Ireland, United States, Germany
Data hosting details
Aha! uses Amazon Web Services for data center services
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no