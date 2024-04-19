Data retention policy
Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.
Data archiving and removal policy
Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.
Data storage policy
Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no