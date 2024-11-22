Data retention policy
MEMEZ LLC (Threadly) will retain customer data in order to provide access to message and usage logs.
Data archiving and removal policy
MEMEZ LLC (Threadly) will remove data within 14 days upon request by a user. Users can email privacy@trythreadly.com
Data storage policy
MEMEZ LLC (Threadly) retains data in Firestore databases for easy use, history, and logs.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted, Firestore, Redis (temporary)
Data hosting company
Google
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no