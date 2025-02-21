Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 30 days after deleting an account or workspace.

Data archiving and removal policy ekai provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to gtmadmin@yourekai.com.

Data storage policy All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Open AI, Anthropic Claude

LLM retention settings ekai store users data to manage ekai users only, without sending it to LLM for generating response.

LLM data tenancy policy ekai ChatGPT is hosted by OpenAI ekai Anthropic Claude is hosted on AWS Bedrock managed by ekai only.