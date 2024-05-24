ReviewNudgeBot for GitHub/Bitbucket

Data retention policy
- User time zones, bot authentication data and team IDs will be retained as long as the bot for Slack is active within a Slack workspace.
- Upon removal of the bot for Slack from a workspace, the associated team ID and all related user time zones will be automatically deleted from our database within 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data archival is not applicable as the bot does not store any data beyond the active usage period. Data will not be archived but rather deleted upon the conditions specified.
- Users or workspace administrators can request the removal of data at any time.
- Data removal requests can be sent to [max@reviewnudgebot.com].
- Upon receiving a data removal request, we will:
-- Verify the requester's authority.
-- Remove the specified data within 15 business days.
-- Confirm the removal with the requester.
Data storage policy
All collected data is stored securely in our database with appropriate access controls to prevent unauthorized access.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Compute - Cloud functions
Storage - DynamoDB
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no