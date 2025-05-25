Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Engauge AI will retain Customer Data in accordance with the retention settings configured by each customer. The default retention period is 7 days, and customers may extend this up to 90 days through application settings.

Data archiving and removal policy Engauge AI will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy set by the customer. Upon expiration of the retention period or upon termination of the customer account, Engauge AI will securely delete all data related to the customer, including associated metadata and generated content.

Data storage policy Engauge AI will store Customer Data in accordance with industry best practices for security, including encryption of credentials and data in transit. Data is stored in secure, access-controlled environments.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.engaugeai.com/sub-processors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI Models (e.g. GPT 4o, GPT-4o-mini), Claude (in evaluation)

LLM retention settings Our LLM provider integrations do not retain prompt or completion data, as logging is disabled at the API level. Engauge AI stores structured logs of LLM inputs and outputs for debugging and audit purposes, retained for duration configured by customer.

LLM data tenancy policy Engauge AI's LLM providers operate multi-tenant infrastructure for API-based access and isolate API requests between customers at the infrastructure level. Engauge AI disables API call logging, ensuring that no data is stored or used.