Relativity Legal Hold is an integrated solution for complete management of your legal hold workflows. Relativity Legal Hold helps you identify and preserve relevant data when you anticipate litigation. Our integration with Slack Legal Hold automates the creation of Legal Holds automatically from RelativityOne. This decreases both the time and cost it takes to setup Legal Holds. To use our integration with Slack:

- Set up a Slack Data Source in RelativityOne’s Preservation application and authenticate with Legal Hold Administrator. When authentication is done, Relativity with automatically installs this Slack application into your instance.

- Specify the custodians you would like to place on Legal Hold and choose the Slack Data Source. At this point Relativity will automatically create a new Slack Legal Hold and add the custodians to it. This Legal Hold will preserve all direct messages and channels that the custodians are apart of. Users will not interact at all with this application through Slack and all interaction will happen through Relativity.