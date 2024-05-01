Data retention policy
The data retention policy states that all data are available for 5 years and then can be deleted. (However, the retention period can be modified by clients according to their needs.)
Data archiving and removal policy
The standard period of data deletion is after 5 years or at the termination of the contract with the client. We never delete data from the system unless specifically requested.
Data storage policy
The data is end-to-end encrypted and the encryption consists of various keys, including passwords etc., so it cannot be decrypted.
Data center location(s)
United States, Ireland
Data hosting details
FaceUp’s product infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We utilize end-to-end encryption protocols to secure data. We treat personal user data in accordance with GDPR guidelines and other legal obligations.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no