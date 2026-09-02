Clover Security

Clover brings product security into the flow of work, so developers get the security answers and reviews they need without leaving the tools they already use. Our Slack integration connects Clover to your workspace, so guidance grounded in your own policies, standards, and product context is always one message away.

You can also chat with Clover, our security guidance assistant, right from Slack. Instant, contextual answers are just a message away. Clover x Slack

Not sure where to store credentials? Need a security review before you merge? Want to know which standard applies to a new feature? Mention @Clover in any channel or direct message and get an answer grounded in your organization's security policies and product context. Plus, get timely prompts from Clover so no security-relevant change ships unchecked. Get instant security answers

Stop digging through wikis, tickets, and old threads. Ask @Clover any security question in Slack and receive a clear, policy-grounded answer, along with the standards and context it drew from.

Kick off reviews from a link

Paste a pull request, spec, or ticket URL and Clover opens a security review, then posts findings back in the same thread. Every review stays linked to the conversation where the work is happening. Get flagged at the right moment

When Clover detects security-relevant work, it prompts the right person to Review, Don't review, or Snooze, right when it matters, so risks are caught early instead of at the end. See what needs your attention

Tag @Clover to see what it can do, run a review on a document, answer a framework question, or follow up on a previous review, all without leaving Slack. Pricing

Clover for Slack is included with every Clover license at no extra charge. A paid Slack plan is required. Talk to sales for Clover pricing. Clover uses LLMs to generate answers, which can sometimes make mistakes. Please verify important information.