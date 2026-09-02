Clover Security

Data archiving and removal policy
Clover retains customer data for the duration of the customer agreement and for up to 30 days following termination, unless otherwise specified by contract or required by law. After the applicable retention period, customer data is securely deleted in accordance with Clover’s data retention and destruction procedures. Electronic data is expunged or cleared, and a certificate of data destruction can be provided upon request. Disposal may be suspended where required due to litigation, regulatory investigations, or other legal obligations.
Data storage policy
Clover stores customer data securely within its AWS-hosted production environment in the United States. Data at rest is encrypted using AES-256 with AWS Key Management Service (KMS), and data in transit is protected using TLS 1.2 or higher. Access to stored customer data is restricted through role-based access controls (RBAC), MFA, and least-privilege principles, with customer production data kept isolated from development and testing environments.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Clover uses OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google exclusively under enterprise agreements that ensure customer data is not used to train, fine-tune, or improve their models.
LLM retention settings
Clover uses zero data retention for LLM processing. Customer data is not retained by LLM providers or used to train their models.
LLM data tenancy policy
Clover operates a multi-tenant SaaS architecture with logical isolation between customers. Customer data submitted to LLM providers is processed only in the context of the originating customer and is not shared across tenants.
LLM data residency policy
Customer data processed by Clover’s LLM providers may be processed in regions supported by those providers, in accordance with applicable contractual and data protection requirements.