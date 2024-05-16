Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Hyperproof Gov will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Data archiving and removal policy When a customer relationship is terminated, customer data in Hyperproof Gov is archived. Data is kept in an archival state as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days. At the end of this archival period the data is deleted by Hyperproof. Current and former customers may explicitly request data deletion by emailing privacy@hyperproof.io. Data deletion requests are processed immediately.

Data storage policy All Hyperproof Gov data is stored encrypted at rest with backups kept for 30 days. Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors no