Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain only user data necessary for Catpilot to perform its service. Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.

Data storage policy Catpilot is a basic Q&A and training program app that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-4

LLM retention settings No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored or retained

LLM data tenancy policy OpenAI LLM operates in the United States