Data retention policy
Signable allows customers to set their own data retention policies for documents.
By default, customer data is retained for 7 years.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon Customer Request: Data will be deleted from Signable's systems and any third-party systems used when a customer requests data erasure. Customers must contact the support team at help@signable.co.uk to initiate this process.
End of Retention Period: Data that reaches the end of the specified retention period will be automatically deleted from Signable’s systems and any associated third-party systems.
Data storage policy
Signable stores customer data in accordance with ISO 27001 standards.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors