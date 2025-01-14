Data retention policy
Chorenado retains data for as long as the app remains installed in your Slack workspace and for 30 days after to protect against accidental data removal.
Data archiving and removal policy
When you uninstall Chorenado from your Slack workspace, we will:
- Immediately cease collecting new data from your workspace
- Delete your data within 30 days
You can always request corrections or deletion of your data by contacting us at support@chorenado.app.
Data storage policy
Chorenado collects the minimum necessary data for the app to function.
We take reasonable steps to protect your information from unauthorized access, loss, or misuse. All data is securely stored and access is limited to authorized personnel only. We do not sell your information to third parties and only share data in limited circumstances: when required by law or with trusted third-party service providers to support our operations.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted.
Data hosting company
Hetzner
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no