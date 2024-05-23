Gitbot for GitHub

Data retention policy
The only reason we collect your personal data is to provide you with service. It's kept as long as you're signed in to Gitbot. We are serious about user privacy, so no personal data is collected for marketing purposes.
Data archiving and removal policy
When you uninstall Gitbot, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.
Data storage policy
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it. Data is transported with TLS 1.2+, and its storage is encrypted using AES-256.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no