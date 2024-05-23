Gitbot for GitHub

Merge pull requests faster :zap: Never wait for a code review again! Collaborate on code right in Slack with two-way sync between Slack and GitHub. How does it work? :thought_balloon: Every time someone creates a PR on GitHub, a new temporary Slack channel is created. :envelope_with_arrow: The PR author, reviewers, and assignees are invited. :arrows_counterclockwise: Whatever users do is automatically synchronized between Slack and GitHub both ways. :bulb: You can list open PR channels anytime by typing /gitbot into the message box.