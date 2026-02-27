Data retention policy
Users can request data deletion by emailing support@macroscope.com. Customer data is retained for the duration of the active subscription. When a customer deletes their Macroscope GitHub installation, all stored data is queued for deletion — installation records are permanently deleted within 35 days of soft-deletion. Workspace data is soft-deleted after 14 days of inactivity and permanently hard-deleted within 14 days of soft-deletion (28 days total). Upon permanent deletion, all data is irreversibly removed: database records are hard-deleted, per-workspace KMS encryption keys are destroyed (cryptographic erasure), and cloud storage objects are deleted. Upon request, we can expedite immediate deletion of all associated data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon workspace deletion, all associated customer data is removed from our systems. Users may request data deletion at any time by contacting support@macroscope.com. Macroscope does not offer a separate backup or archival service.
Data storage policy
All customer data is stored and processed in the United States and encrypted at rest and in transit. Infrastructure runs on private clusters with no public database access. Macroscope is SOC 2 Type II certified.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Our infrastructure is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Data hosting company
Google Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Vertex
LLM retention settings
Message content is sent to LLM providers only to generate responses, not for training. All providers are contractually prohibited from training on customer data. Prompts and completions are not retained beyond the API request.
LLM data tenancy policy
All customer data is logically isolated per customer. No customer's data is shared with or accessible to any other customer's environment.
LLM data residency policy
All data processed by Macroscope, including data sent to LLM providers, is stored and processed in the United States.