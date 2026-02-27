To request data deletion, email support@macroscope.com and we will process your request promptly. Upon request, we can also expedite immediate deletion of all associated data. Data is also automatically queued for deletion when a customer deletes their Macroscope GitHub installation. Workspace data is soft-deleted after 14 days of inactivity and permanently hard-deleted within 14 days of soft-deletion (28 days total). Installation records are permanently deleted within 35 days of soft-deletion. Upon permanent deletion, all data is irreversibly removed: database records are hard-deleted, per-workspace KMS encryption keys are destroyed (cryptographic erasure), and cloud storage objects are deleted. Our data deletion procedure is outlined in our terms of service (

), privacy policy (

) and other policies outlined in our Trust Center (trust.macroscope.com).