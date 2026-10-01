Data retention policy
All stored data is fully encrypted in transit and at rest.
Data is retained for a maximum of 12 months, unless earlier deletion is required.
Upon user request, data is deleted within 48 business hours.
Data is automatically deleted if a user removes the Microsoft Teams sync and/or uninstalls the Convly Slack app.
Data archiving and removal policy
convly does not maintain long-term archives of user data beyond defined retention periods.
Active data is retained for up to 12 months, after which it is securely deleted.
User data is deleted within 48 business hours upon request, or automatically when a user removes their Microsoft Teams sync and/or uninstalls the convly Slack app.
All deletions are performed in a secure and irreversible manner, ensuring that data cannot be reconstructed or retrieved.
No personal data is retained in backup or archival systems beyond the retention limits.
Data storage policy
All user data is stored in secure, industry-standard cloud infrastructure (AWS).
Data is fully encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256).
All data stores are encrypted using customer-managed keys with automatic rotation.
Storage is restricted to servers located in the EU/EEA, in compliance with applicable data protection regulations.
Access to stored data is limited to authorized personnel only, following the principle of least privilege.
No sensitive user data is stored locally on employee devices.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no