convly connects Slack and Microsoft Teams, so you can receive and reply to Teams messages without leaving Slack.

It works internally with clients and partners as well as externally with colleagues from other departments. Key features

- Direct messages: Get your Teams DMs in Slack and reply instantly.

- Group chats: Join Teams group conversations from Slack.

- Rich messaging: Formatting (bold, lists, links) and emojis carry over between both platforms.

- Files & media: Share files, images, and documents across Slack and Teams. Benefits

- Break down silos: Work with Teams users inside your company (other departments, subsidiaries) and outside it (clients, partners, -suppliers) as if they were in Slack.

- Stay focused: No more juggling apps.

- Never miss a message: All your conversations in one place. If you work with people on Teams, inside or outside your company, convly lets you do it from Slack.