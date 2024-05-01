SurveyMonkey: Instant Notifications

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy While you have a SurveyMonkey account, we retain data associated with your account. This includes survey data and account data. For SurveyMonkey Basic (free) accounts, we may delete your account and survey data in accordance with our data retention policy. We may also delete each survey response over your account's response limits 60 days after it's received, or unless otherwise communicated to you. To view and keep access to those responses, upgrade to a paid plan before they're deleted. You can go to My Surveys or the new Homepage to see which surveys have responses over your plan's limit if you want to upgrade to a paid plan. In the case of either a SurveyMonkey paid account or SurveyMonkey Basic (free) account, we may retain the data associated with your account longer as required by applicable law.

Data archiving and removal policy You can delete surveys and data from within your account. Once deleted from your account, the survey or data won’t be accessible and you may not be able to restore it. The deleted data is permanently removed from our system within 60 days. You can delete your account or survey data associated with it at any time. After deletion, the account is disabled immediately. The deleted account and data will be permanently removed from our system within 60 days. Some residual copies of deleted data may remain on backup media up to 90 days after the deletion has occurred, at which point it will be overwritten. We generally don't use deleted survey data for any purpose, however in limited circumstances, we may retain other data about your account and historical usage for the following reasons: To comply with our legal obligations To enforce our agreements To resolve disputes To perform analytics In these cases, we ensure that access to the data is blocked except for the purposes for which we have been required to retain the information. The data is deleted as soon as that purpose no longer exists. We also retain aggregate anonymous usage and meta data which doesn’t identify you or any of your respondents.

Data storage policy As an international company, we have data centers in the United States, Canada, and Ireland. Depending on your plan type and region, you may have the option to store your survey and response data in a regional data center. Regardless of the data center you use, we may access our other data centers to implement, maintain, repair, or upgrade our services for our customers. If your data is stored in a regional data center, you can see the location listed in the Account Details on your My Account page. If you don't see anything listed, your data is stored on servers located in the United States.

Data center location(s) Canada, Ireland, United States

Data hosting details For customers making use of the European or Canadian Data Center, account information such as login information, respondent contact information (such as email, phone number and IP address), billing details, and account metadata are stored in our European or Canadian Data Center's cloud storage.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no