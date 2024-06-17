BuildBetter.ai

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy In accordance with our data retention policy and privacy commitments, BuildBetter adheres to the following guidelines regarding Slack data: 1. Data Retention Period: We retain all Slack data, including messages, files, and channel information, for a period up to 30 days after a customer cancels their subscription with BuildBetter. 2. Data Deletion Requests: We also honor specific data deletion requests from our customers, which may occur before the standard 30-day period has elapsed. 3. Compliance: This policy ensures we maintain a balance between data availability for potential reactivation and respecting our customers' privacy and data rights. 4. Exceptions: Any exceptions to this policy are only made in accordance with legal requirements or explicit agreements with the customer. 5. Implementation: Our systems are configured to automatically initiate the data deletion process at the end of the 30-day period or upon receiving a verified deletion request. For any specific inquiries or requests related to data retention or deletion, please contact our Data Protection Officer or the Legal department. This policy underscores our commitment to data privacy and responsible information management practices.

Data archiving and removal policy BuildBetter retains user data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected or as required by applicable laws. Upon service termination, all personal data is purged within 60 days unless retention is legally mandated. When data is deleted, it is done in a manner ensuring it cannot be recovered, such as encryption at rest and subsequent secure deletion. Any exceptions must be documented and meet specific legal or contractual requirements.

Data storage policy BuildBetter uses secure data storage practices to protect user data. All personal information is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption and is encrypted in transit with TLS 1.2 or higher. Data is stored within AWS’s secure data centers in the United States, which adhere to compliance standards, including SOC 2 Type II certification. No data is stored on portable devices or unsecured systems. Access to data is limited to authorized personnel and protected by multi-factor authentication.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.buildbetter.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic, Custom

LLM retention settings Customer data is retained only as long as necessary to provide services, then deleted or anonymized per defined policies. Clients retain full data control, including deletion rights.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer data is logically isolated per tenant with strict role-based access controls. No customer data is used to train LLMs unless explicitly authorized via separate agreement. SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant.