The DeepFabric app for Slack allows you to connect DeepFabric’s agents from within Slack. The app delivers cutting-edge productivity whatever industry or function you leverage DeepFabric for.
The DeepFabric app for Slack allows for:
· Elevating Your Productivity with DeepFabric's AI Team
Harness a suite of intelligent agents tailored to streamline your workload and optimize your efficiency.
· Seamless AI Integration within Slack
Experience direct access to your AI-powered assistants without ever departing from the Slack environment.
· Staying Ahead with Smart Notifications
Receive timely and proactive notifications from your DeepFabric for critical tasks and projects, ensuring you stay on top of all key deliverables.
A Unified Slack Experience with DeepFabric
This integration is available to all DeepFabric users with an existing Slack account.
To invoke and communicate with a DeepFabric agent from within Slack:
· Type ‘/agents’ and press ‘Send’
· Select the agent you want to communicate with
· Type your message and press ‘Send’ Additional resources
New to DeepFabric? Sign up for free at https://auth.deepfabric.ai/
Reach out to https://deepfabric.ai/help
for any additional help
App capabilities
When this app is used, it
Can send data over the Internet
This app can access personal information on the active message like user email address to recognize the user's DeepFabric account.
Important Notices:
AI-Generated Content: Please note that some of the content within this app is generated by AI. We prioritize transparency and aim to ensure that users are always aware when AI is involved in content creation.
Report Objectionable Content: Users can report issues by either sending an email to developer@unplatforms.com
or visiting https://deepfabric.ai/help
to log the issue.