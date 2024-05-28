DeepFabric

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy UnPlatforms is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our customers' data. We will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and CCPA Regulations. Customer Account Information is retained for the duration of the customer relationship and deleted after account closure, unless otherwise requested by the customer.

Data archiving and removal policy Data will be removed when customer deletes his accounts and duplicate data or data that is no longer required for business operations. Data will be removed on customer requests: Data removal requests from customers in accordance with privacy regulations. The archival and removal processes will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant privacy laws.

Data storage policy All sensitive data is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data storage practices is in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and industry-specific regulations.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Azure OpenAI Models (GPT 4.1, Text Embedding)

LLM retention settings The LLM does not retain any customer data.

LLM data tenancy policy Inference data stored at rest remains in the East United States.