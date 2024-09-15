Data retention policy
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including to meet legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or reporting requirements.
Retention Periods
* Account Data: Personal data associated with your account will be retained for the duration of your account's active status. Upon account deletion, we will delete or anonymize your personal data within instantly.
* Communication Data: i.e. messages will NOT be stored persistently. Such data will be deleted immediately after users confirm the successful sending of their messages.
* Payment data: is retained for bookkeeping purposes in compliance with Swedish accounting law (Bokföringslagen) and is stored for a period of up to 7 years.
Data archiving and removal policy
At a user's request, we delete all account and payment information associated with the account. For assistance, please contact us at info@chatizard.com or complete the web form available on our support page: https://www.chatizard.com/html/contact.html
Data storage policy
Personal information we collect is securely stored in Google Cloud servers in Finland, in compliance with GDPR. We use encryption and access controls to protect your data, retaining it only as long as necessary or as required by law.
Data hosting details
on google cloud
Data hosting company
Google cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Chatizard does not allow OpenAI to use data submitted through the API to train or improve its models. OpenAI retains some user data temporarily for the purposes of monitoring for abuse and diagnostics
LLM data tenancy policy
OpenAI ensures no cross-access between tenants - between different businesses.
LLM data residency policy
OpenAI processes data primarily in the United States.