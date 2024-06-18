App Monitoring by Appfigures

Data retention policy
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user by deleting their account or contacting support@appfigures.com . Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user. Some data will take 30 days to rotate out of backups. Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Data storage policy
Data is stored securely and sensitive data is encrypted in transport and at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no