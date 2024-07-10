The Ad Spend

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data Retention Policy Purpose To define the period for which adspend.app retains user data, ensuring compliance with GDPR-like regulations and minimizing the retention of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Scope This policy applies to all data collected and stored by adspend.app, specifically slack threads and associated data when the bot is invoked. Data Retention Periods Slack Threads and Associated Data: Retained as long as required for sharing with other users per the sharing policies set by the user per thread. Automatic Cleanup Inactivity-Based Cleanup: If there is no activity (no threads, no subscription) associated with an organization for 90 days, a cleanup process is initiated to delete the data. Manual Cleanup: The cleanup process can also be run manually at any time to delete inactive data. Review and Update This policy will be reviewed annually to ensure it remains compliant with current regulations and best practices.

Data archiving and removal policy Data Removal Policy Purpose To outline the procedures for removing user data from adspend.app in compliance with GDPR-like regulations, ensuring users' rights to data deletion are respected. Scope This policy applies to all user data stored by adspend.app, specifically slack threads and associated data. Data Removal Procedures Organization Deletion: Deleting an organization within adspend.app will automatically delete all associated threads and data. User Requests: Users can request data removal by contacting support. Upon verification, the requested data will be deleted promptly. Inactivity-Based Deletion: Data associated with an inactive organization (no threads, no subscription) will be deleted automatically after 90 days of inactivity. Secure Deletion All data removal actions will ensure that data is permanently deleted from the database using secure deletion methods to prevent any possibility of recovery. Review and Update This policy will be reviewed annually to ensure it remains compliant with current regulations and best practices.

Data storage policy Data Storage Policy Purpose To establish guidelines for the secure storage of user data within adspend.app, ensuring compliance with GDPR-like regulations and the protection of user data. Scope This policy applies to all data stored by adspend.app, specifically slack threads and associated data. Data Storage Practices Encryption at Rest: All user data stored in the database is encrypted using XTS-AES-256 encryption to ensure data security and confidentiality. Data Minimization: Only slack threads and associated data are collected and stored. No other PII such as names, emails, or addresses are collected. Security Measures Access Control: Access to the database is restricted to authorized personnel only. Access rights are reviewed and updated regularly. Audit Logs: All connections to the database are logged and stored to monitor and detect any unauthorized access or anomalies. Regular Audits: Security audits are conducted regularly to ensure compliance with this policy and to identify any potential security vulnerabilities. Review and Update This policy will be reviewed annually to ensure it remains compliant with current regulations and best practices.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Vercel Inc.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used gemini-2.5-flash, gemini-2.5-pro

LLM retention settings Our Gemini API usage is configured with data logging disabled. Customer prompts and responses are not retained after completion of the request and are not used for model training.

LLM data tenancy policy Gemini is hosted in a secure, multi-tenant environment operated by Google Cloud. Customer data is logically isolated, and all infrastructure adheres to Google Cloud's enterprise-grade security standards.