Data retention policy
Graph's current data retention policy is to retain data indefinitely.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon customer request, Graph will completely delete all customer data from our systems. This can be initiated by emailing beta@graphapp.ai.
Data storage policy
All data is stored in US-based AWS data centers. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted in AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude 3.5 Sonnet & 3.5 Haiku (subject to change)
LLM retention settings
Graph does not use any customer data (prompts or outputs) for model training purposes. Conversation states are stored indefinitely so that users may resume past conversations.
LLM data tenancy policy
Multi tenant with logical customer segmentation.
LLM data residency policy
All LLM processing occurs within our private AWS infrastructure in US-based data centers. Data never leaves our secure environment.