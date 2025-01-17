Data deletion request procedure

Upon receiving a data deletion request at beta@graphapp.ai, we will: 1. Close the associated account 2. Completely delete all customer data from our AWS-based systems 3. Verify removal across all data centers 4. Send confirmation once deletion is complete All data is stored in US-based AWS data centers and will be securely removed through this process. We commit to handling deletion requests promptly and thoroughly, ensuring compliance with our security and privacy standards.