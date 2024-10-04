Data retention policy
We retain personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for. Typically:
- Account information: Retained for as long as the account is active
- Form responses: Kept for 90 days after form closure or until manually deleted by the form creator
After these periods, data is securely deleted or anonymized, unless we are legally required to retain it longer. Users can request earlier deletion of their data by contacting support@formsonslack.com.
Data archiving and removal policy
We retain personal data only as long as necessary for the purposes it was collected. Account information is kept while the account is active. Form responses are retained for 90 days after form closure or until manually deleted by the form creator. After these periods, data is securely deleted unless legally required to be retained longer.
Users can request deletion of their personal data by emailing support@formsonslack.com with the subject line "Data Deletion Request". We will process such requests and delete the user's personal data from our systems within 30 days, unless we are legally required to retain certain information.
Third-party data passing through our app (such as Slack user IDs, channel IDs, and message content) is not permanently stored and is only retained temporarily in system logs for debugging purposes before being automatically deleted.
Data storage policy
Forms Unlimited stores user data securely on cloud servers located in the United States. We retain different types of data for varying periods:
1. Account information is kept for as long as the account remains active.
2. Form responses are stored for 90 days after form closure or until manually deleted by the form creator.
After these periods, data is securely deleted or anonymized, unless we are legally required to retain it longer. We implement industry-standard security measures to protect all stored data from unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Supabase
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no