Collect instant answers to all questions - big and small - right in Slack. Forms Unlimited app is the only app that allows you to create and distribute an unlimited number of forms and polls with members of your workspace for a fixed price. Get 7-10x faster response than a typical survey or a form that require your members to go to a separate platform. Forms and polls are easy to manage and easy to use. Use the built-in dashboard to create the form (or poll) you want: - Assign it a name and description

- Assign the channels or keyword that will trigger the form

- Add fields to collect user responses

- Preview and delete forms without needing a separate login

- Optional “anonymous mode” to dial up trust to max and collect brutally honest feedback

- Use Zapier integration to send responses to Google Sheets, Notion, Excel or any of the 3000+ apps on Zapier We've also added 15 different form input types. Each input can have its own title assigned so user's know exactly what information to submit. Use inputs like short text, long text, URL, email, radio buttons, date/time and more. Once you’ve built your form, members can fill it using the /form command in the assigned channel or using the /form <keyword> in any channel. You can also announce the form in assigned channel! Similarly, use the /formpoll <keyword> command to trrigger the poll with your keyword or assign it to a channel and let people open up your poll by just sending /formpoll in that channel. Every team can use forms to improve the information flow of their Slack team. Forms help ensure that structured information is well-formatted and not lost, while conversations can continue to happen. The Forms Unlimited app is perfect for: - People Ops and HR teams that want to improve team collaboration through continuous feedback

- Admins that want to make better decisions based on member feedback

- Teams with support channels

- Communities using Slack as their platform

- Admins that want to collect anonymous feedback on their initiatives