Handle allows you to design and talk to your own Handlers - AI assistants that communicate with your team and external stakeholders to organize things for you. Offload your back-and-forth communication admin to improve your productivity and deliver a better experience to others! Disclaimer: This app uses AI-enabled LLMs to generate responses and summaries. While we strive for accuracy, the output may sometimes be incorrect, incomplete, or misleading. Users should verify critical information independently before making decisions based on AI-generated content.