Data retention policy
Personal data is retained for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected. The retention period may be extended in cases where legal obligations or user consent require longer storage. Once the retention period expires, personal data will be deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Personal data is processed and stored for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected. Upon expiration of the retention period, personal data will be deleted, and rights such as access, erasure, or rectification cannot be enforced. Exceptions may apply due to legal obligations or user consent for extended retention.
Data storage policy
Personal data is stored securely at the Owner's operating offices and in other locations where parties involved in the processing are located. Appropriate security measures are implemented to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, or destruction of personal data.
Data hosting details
Our data is hosted on Google Cloud Platform.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no