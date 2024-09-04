Data retention policy
Braid Social retains user data for the duration of the user’s active engagement with the app.
Data collected for game interactions, such as user responses and engagement metrics, is retained to enhance the personalized game experience.
Inactive user data is periodically reviewed and anonymized after 12 months of inactivity.
Data archiving and removal policy
User data is archived and anoynmized when:
- App is uninstalled
- Inactive for over 12 months
Users can request immediate removal of their data through a support request. Upon receiving a user deleteion request, data is permanently deleted within 14 days.
Data storage policy
All user data is encrypted and stored securely using industry standards and best practices.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS / Flyio
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no