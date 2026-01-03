Data retention policy
Sched retains Customer Data (Slack workspace IDs, user IDs, rotation schedules, and user group assignments) for as long as the workspace actively uses the application.
Data archiving and removal policy
Sched removes Customer Data when Sched is uninstalled from a workspace. Upon uninstall, integration credentials and identity mappings for that workspace are automatically deleted. Users may also request manual deletion via our Support page.
Data storage policy
Sched stores Customer Data in MongoDB Atlas with encryption at rest. Slack access tokens are managed by a third-party token management service (Nango) and are not stored directly in our database.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Vercel, MongoDB Atlas
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no