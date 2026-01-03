Sched: On-Call Rotations

Know who's on call without leaving Slack.
Sched runs your rotations for you. Pick the people, the handoff days and the time, and Sched hands off on schedule in your team's time zone. Nobody has to update a spreadsheet or ask "whose shift is it?"What happens at every handoff
• The person coming on duty and the person going off each get a DM
• Sched posts the handoff in a channel you choose, so the whole team sees who took over
• On paid Slack plans where admins allow it, Sched also moves your user group, like @platform-oncall, to whoever is on dutyWorks on every Slack plan
DMs, /oncall, channel announcements and App Home all work on free Slack.Also built in
•
/oncall
shows who's on duty for every rotation, from any channel
• App Home lists your current and upcoming shifts
• Handoffs on the days you pick: daily, weekdays or weekly
• More than one person per shift
• One-off overrides when someone needs cover
• Calendar feeds you can subscribe to in Google Calendar, Outlook or Apple Calendar
• Coverage windows for rotations that only run during business hours
Use it for on-call, support duty, release captain, standup host or any other job your team takes turns on.
Free for up to 3 rotations. Pro is $9.99 per workspace per month for unlimited rotations: https://getsched.dev/pricing