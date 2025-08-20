Data retention policy
We retain your personal data until your account is deleted or as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill the purposes described in this privacy policy. After account deletion, we will remove your data from our systems within a reasonable timeframe unless otherwise required by law.
Data archiving and removal policy
Archived data is stored securely and is only accessible to authorized personnel. Data that is no longer required for operational purposes is deleted in a secure manner. We regularly review and update our data archival and removal procedures to ensure compliance with current regulations and best practices.
Data storage policy
All user data is stored in secure servers with encryption both in transit and at rest. Our servers are located in secure data centers that comply with relevant security standards. We implement industry-standard security measures to protect your data against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no