Status Butler: Your Personal Slack Status Assistant :rocket: Take charge of your Slack presence with Status Butler—the ultimate tool to effortlessly manage and automate your status updates. From workday reminders to holiday alerts, Status Butler ensures your profile always reflects your availability with precision. ------------------------------------------------ :sparkles: Smart Features That Work for You - :clock3: Automated Status Updates: Easily schedule status changes to match your daily rhythm, so you’re always in sync with your team.

- :arrows_counterclockwise: Recurring Events: Set it and forget it! Plan recurring updates for regular activities, like weekly check-ins or lunch breaks.

- :date: Flexible Scheduling Options: Customize your updates with advanced scheduling options, including weekly intervals or specific time windows.

- :tada: One-Time Events: Planning a holiday? Heading to a big meeting? Schedule one-time updates to keep everyone in the loop.

- :crescent_moon: "Away" Mode Made Easy: Need a break? Automatically set your Slack status to "Away" along with a custom message to let your team know.

- :performing_arts: Custom Emoji Support: Enhance your status updates with your organization’s unique emojis for a personal touch.

- :handshake: Seamless Slack Integration: Access all features directly from Slack’s Home tab for a smooth and convenient experience. ------------------------------------------------ :bulb: Why Choose Status Butler? With Status Butler, you’re not just managing your Slack profile—you’re levelling up your productivity and communication: - :zap: Stay Focused: No more manual status updates—free up time to focus on what matters most.

- :loudspeaker: Better Team Communication: Keep your teammates informed with real-time status updates that reflect your availability.

- :three_button_mouse: User-Friendly Design: Our intuitive interface makes managing your status as simple as a click. ------------------------------------------------ :rocket: Elevate Your Workflow Today Whether you're working remotely, on the go, or simply need to streamline your day, Status Butler is here to help. Let Status Butler handle the small details, so you can focus on the bigger picture. Take control and stay connected with Status Butler! :dart: