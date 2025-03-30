Webhooker
turns webhooks from your developer services into Slack notifications.
Stay updated without leaving your team chat.
Enhance productivity with instant alerts and seamless integration.
Try it today and streamline your dev workflow.Supported services:
• Docker Hub: notifications on new tags.How to set up:
• Install the app.
• Create a new channel (recommended).
• For a private channel, add the app to that channel first (
/invite @Webhooker
).
• Run the
/webhooker-create
command.
• Log in to the app's dashboard using the link in the response message.
• Copy your unique URL and use it on your service's webhook creation page.
Please don't share your unique URL, and keep it safe.
At the moment, only 1 webhook per channel is allowed. The same URL can be used multiple times (for example, to get notifications from multiple repos into the same Slack channel).How to delete a webhook:
• Remove the webhook from your service.
• Run the
/webhook-delete
command (this step is optional).How to replace the unique URL:
• Delete the webhook using the instructions above.
• Create a new webhook by running the
/webhooker-create
command.
This invalidates the old webhook URL and creates a new one with a fresh secret token.Created with privacy in mind:
• No sensitive information (PII) is saved in the database.
• The app only has scopes for sending messages and listening for its own commands. Data in your workspace is safe.
• No permanent logs. Logs are auto-rotated.
Webhooker is a third-party tool and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected to Docker Hub or Docker, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.