Introducing the Webhooker for Docker Hub: receive real-time notifications on your Docker images directly in Slack.
Stay updated on new tags without leaving your team chat.
Enhance productivity with instant alerts and seamless integration.
Try it today and streamline your dev workflow. How to setup:
• Install the app.
• Create new channel (recommended).
• In case of private channel, add app to that channel first (
/invite @Webhooker for Docker Hub
).
• Run
/webhooker-create
command.
• Log in into app's dashboard using link in a response message.
• Copy unique URL and use it on Docker Hub webhook creation page.
Please, don't share unique URL and keep it safe.
At the moment only 1 webhook per channel is allowed. The same URL can be used multiple times (to get notifications from multiple Docker Hub repos into same Slack channel, for example).How to delete webhook:
• Remove webhook from Docker Hub repo.
• Run
/webhook-delete
command (this is optional step).How to replace unique URL:
• Delete webhook using instruction above
• Create new webhook by running
/webhooker-create
command.
This would invalidate the old webhook URL and create a new webhook URL with a fresh secret token.Created with privacy in mind:
• No sensitive information (PII) saved in database.
• App has scopes only for sending messages and listening for its own commands. Data in your workspace is safe.
• No permanent logs. Logs are auto-rotated.
Webhooker for Docker Hub is a third-party tool and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected to Docker Hub or Docker, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.