Broadcast Bot

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. The Company will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of Our Service, or We are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.

Data archiving and removal policy Data deletion is carried out upon user request via email at jacob@gmail.com or at aurence.fitch@bryd.io. You have the right to request the deletion of Your Personal Data under certain circumstances, subject to certain exceptions. Once We receive and confirm Your request, We will delete (and direct Our Service Providers to delete) Your personal information from our records, unless an exception applies. We may deny Your deletion request if retaining the information is necessary for Us or Our Service Providers to: 1. Complete the transaction for which We collected the personal information, provide a good or service that You requested, take actions reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship with You, or otherwise perform our contract with You. 2. Detect security incidents, protect against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity, or prosecute those responsible for such activities. 3. Debug products to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality. 4. Exercise free speech, ensure the right of another consumer to exercise their free speech rights, or exercise another right provided for by law. 5. Comply with the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act (Cal. Penal Code § 1546 et. seq.). 6. Engage in public or peer-reviewed scientific, historical, or statistical research in the public interest that adheres to all other applicable ethics and privacy laws, when the information's deletion may likely render impossible or seriously impair the research's achievement, if You previously provided informed consent. 7. Enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with consumer expectations based on Your relationship with Us. 8. Comply with a legal obligation. 9. Make other internal and lawful uses of that information that are compatible with the context in which You provided it.

Data storage policy Bryd Consulting Pte. Ltd. will store customer data in accordance with GDPR and CCPA/CPRA. We may process Personal Data under the following conditions: Consent: You have given Your consent for processing Personal Data for one or more specific purposes. Performance of a contract: Provision of Personal Data is necessary for the performance of an agreement with You and/or for any pre-contractual obligations thereof. Legal obligations: Processing Personal Data is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which the Company is subject. Vital interests: Processing Personal Data is necessary in order to protect Your vital interests or of another natural person. Public interests: Processing Personal Data is related to a task that is carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of official authority vested in the Company. Legitimate interests: Processing Personal Data is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Company. In any case, the Company will gladly help to clarify the specific legal basis that applies to the processing, and in particular whether the provision of Personal Data is a statutory or contractual requirement, or a requirement necessary to enter into a contract.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud AWS: AWS Fargate, Amazon Relational Database Service

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no